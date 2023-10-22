THE Costcutter League centenary match was well worth the wait with seven goals to enjoy at Lampeter FC’s North Road on Saturday.
Costcutter Ceredigion League 4 Cambrian Tyres League 3, Beca Cup
The Ceredigion League took the spoils after an enthralling match in difficult conditions against their Cambrian Tyres opponents, the Southerners edging it to win the Beca Cup which was last played between the two leagues 42 years ago in 1981.
The Cambrian Tyres got off to a perfect start with an early goal. A fine move down the left saw Jordan Perry beat Steffan Jones with a crisp low shot into the bottom corner.
The Costcutter League responded in style, a powerful Matty White 25-yarder giving Trefor Jenkins no chance as it went in from inside the post.
After a disallowed goal, it was soon 2-1 to the home team, Adam Williams heading home a cross from the ever dangerous Mickey Wilcox, and Josh Mellor made it three just before the half hour to open up a two-goal lead at the interval.
The visitors struck back early in the second half when Ifan Davies was adjudged to have handled in the box, and Gytis Pivnickas tucked away the penalty.
But minutes later it was 4-2 as Llion Williams was upended in the Cambrian Tyres box, and Wilcox put the resulting kick away.
It was end-to-end stuff in the driving rain. The Costcutter team hit the crossbar and the post twice, but with barely five minutes left Gethin Evans ran clear down the right wing and finished in style to set up a tense finish.
There was still time for the hosts to hit the foot of the post again before the final whistle.
Ceredigion Costcutter league chairman Bruce Scourfield introduced the guests and league stalwart John Davies presented the commemorative trophies to both teams, officials Eirian Morgan (referee), Nigel Edwards and Josh Townsend (linesmen), and The Beca Cup to the winners. Liam Doherty (Cardigan Town) won the man of the match award.
The after-match function was held at Lampeter Rugby Club.
Costcutter League: Steffan Jones, Josh Grota, Meredydd Derbyshire, Liam James, Matthew White, Iolo Thomas, Adam Williams, Josh Mellor, Mickey Wilcox, Liam Doherty, Rhodri George, Ifan Davies, Gethin Scourfield, Joe Jenkins, Llion Williams, Rhys Jon James.
Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League: Trefor Jenkins, Ioan Joseph, Osian Morgan, Ryan Jones, Garin Evans, Ethan Rees, Jordan Perry, Gytis Pivnickas, Jake Hinge, Harry Jones, Gethin Evans, Joe Spencer ,Tomos Benjamin.