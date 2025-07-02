PEMBROKESHIRE’S Angharad James is looking forward to leading Cymru at their first ever major international tournament at the Women's Euro 2025 hosted by Switzerland.
They will be aiming to emulate their male counterparts at France 2016 and travel deep into the knockout phase.
But they face a tough test being grouped with England, France and the Netherlands.
Cymru kick off their campaign against the Netherlands on Saturday (5pm kick-off) followed by France on Wednesday, 9 July (8pm) and England on Sunday, 13 July (8pm).
Haverfordwest’s Angharad James played more than 30 games for the Cymru age group teams and featured in the WU19 UEFA EURO finals hosted in south Wales in 2013.
The former Ysgol Brynconin and Ysgol Y Preseli pupil was called up to Cymru’s Senior team in 2011 and made her debut in October 2011 in a 2-2 draw against Scotland in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2013 qualifying round.
The Seattle Reign player earned her 100th cap for Cymru in September 2022 in a World Cup Qualifier against Slovenia, aged 28, making her the youngest ever Cymru player to reach this milestone
She currently has 132 caps for Cymru and was appointed Cymru captain in 2024. Cymru is special to Angharad because: “It’s my identity. I live Cymru every day. We are a family; it’s a safe space and special place for me.
“It’s where all my best memories were made, growing up in Pembrokeshire wanting to play for Cymru, to actually achieving that and making history. Many more special times to come.”
