WALES Golf, with the support of The R&A, has launched the 2025 Steps Challenge in the lead-up to the AIG Women’s Open which will be the largest women’s sporting event ever held in Wales.
Throughout the month of July, golfers and golf clubs across Wales are invited to take part in an exciting nationwide challenge designed to champion golf participation in the country.
Clubs will be encouraged to host fun, inclusive competitions that prioritise enjoyment, community spirit, and introducing new faces to the game.
Each round of golf played at a participating clubs will contribute to a collective step count, with nine holes equating to 5,000 steps and 18 holes to 10,000.
The club with the highest total step count by the end of the month will be crowned the winner, with standout individual participants also recognised for their efforts on course.
The Steps Challenge is a nationwide competition designed to harness the excitement of the major championship being played in Wales for the first time and transfer that momentum into a tangible initiative at the grassroots level of the sport.
Theo Baker, head of participation at Wales Golf, said: "Golf is a well proven source of exercise, walking a few miles to play a round.
“Welsh golf courses are great places to walk and the Wales Golf Steps Challenge also offers a chance to get a bit more out of your exercise with some fantastic and unique prizes on offer.
“This challenge is for clubs and individual members, with Wales Golf tracking the results so it could not be easier - just grab your clubs and go out to play."
Kevin Barker, Director – Golf Development – GB&I and Africa at The R&A said: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Wales Golf to encourage more women and juniors to get involved in the sport through this fun and inclusive Steps Challenge.
“We hope to see people playing more golf so they can enjoy the many proven health benefits of the sport.“
The AIG Women’s Open is about more than worldclass golf, it’s about inspiring the next generation and creating meaningful connections with the communities that support the sport.
By celebrating every round played, we hope to show that everyone has a place in golf.”
This initiative from Wales Golf is set to inspire more people to take up the sport, using the AIG Women’s Open to shine a light on the accessibility and appeal of golf.
The competition encourages clubs to think creatively and inclusively about how to welcome new participants and create memorable experiences on the course.
Beyond the competition, the challenge highlights the many health benefits of the sport which include the prevention and treatment of over 40 major chronic diseases, improved strength and balance, and increased social connection.
