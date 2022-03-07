Shaw at the double as Roosters hammer high flyers

Josh Shaw scoring his first of his two goals for Penrhyncoch against Guilsfield ( Sean Fitzpatrick )

Penrhyncoch 3 Guilsfield 0

JD Cymru North

PENRHYNCOCH produced one of their displays of the season with a convincing win against third placed Guilsfield.

After an exciting start, with both teams having attacking opportunities, the Roosters took surged ahead with two quickfire goals by Josh Shaw (pictured) around the quarter hour mark.

The first was a calmly finished strike from close range quickly followed by a second which came as a result of a goalkeeping error.

The visitors came back strongly with Tom Evans blocking a strike and Harri Horwood heading off the line.

At the other end, Horwood’s free kick into the danger area was eventually cleared as the half drew to a close.

The Gulls had a strong penalty shout waved away as they piled on the pressure with the Roosters defending resolutely.

And they made it 3-0 on 70 minutes, Ifan Burrell rising highest to power in a header to give the home side more breathing space.