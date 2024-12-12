PORTHMADOG’S Leo Smith and Blaenau Ffestiniog’s Sion Bradley are looking forward to another big European match.
The New Saints host Greek giants Panathinaikos at Shrewsbury Town’s New Meadow ground tonight (8pm ko) in their penultimate fixture in the League Phase of the UEFA Conference League.
Craig Harrison’s men are on three points after their landmark win against Kazakhstan outfit FC Astana back in October and probably need at least a point tonight to keep their hopes alive going into the final league match against Slovenian side NK Celje on matchday 6 next week.
But they face a very tough test against Panathinaikos who are currently fourth in the Greek Super League table four points adrift of leaders Olympiacos.
The Athens-based side have won the Greek title 20 times and reached the European Cup final in 1971 when they lost to Ajax.
With more than 4,700 tickets sold for tonight’s game at New Meadow, the attendance will beat record for the highest attendance for a JD Cymru Premier home game since TNS hosted Liverpool at the Racecourse in a UEFA Champions League Qualifying First Round back in 2005 which the Anfield side won 3-0 with goals by Djibril Cissé and Steven Gerrard (2).
Rui Vitória’s side travels to Shrewsbury with a wealth of experience within its ranks, including defender, Tin Jedvaj, who was part of the Croatian squad that reached the 2018 World Cup final, Brazilian, Tetê, who has played for Leicester City in the English Premier League and Tonny Vilhena, who has represented Netherlands from U-15s through to full international status.
TNS’ League Phase of the UEFA Conference League results to date: Fiorentina 2 TNS 0; TNS 2 FC Astana 0; Shamrock Rovers 2 TNS 1; TNS 0 Djurgården 1.
You can watch the match live on TNT Sport 4 and Sgorio will show highlights of the match on S4C at 10.30pm.