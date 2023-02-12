Bow Street improved their odds of winning the title with a fantastic comeback to beat visitors Builth Wells 3-2.
The Magpies found themselves 2-0 behind at the break but a dominant second half ensured the three points remained at Cae Piod.
And with the top two - Caersws and Cefn Albion - drawing 1-1, Street are now only five points behind the Bluebirds having played the same amounts of games, and three points behind Cefn with two games in hand.
Punished for a slow start, Street trailed to Lee James’ 23rd minute strike before Jamie Evans turned the screw with a second in first-half stoppage time.
Bow Street needed a reaction and they got one from Sion Ewart, fresh form his two-goal heroics at Llanuwchllyn last week, beating keeper Zeke Vivian just before the hour to start the comeback.
Rhydian Davies squared matters from the penalty spot with 18 minutes to go and with Street pushing back a solid and battling Builth side, they got their reward, Ewart bagging another brace after good work by substitute Steffan Davies.
Craig Harris’ first half goal for Caersws was cancelled out by visiting Cefn Albion’s Ryan Kehoe with just six minutes remaining.
Goals by Wil Owen (2) and John Evans gave Llanuwchllyn a 3-0 win at Llanfair United.
Corwen were twice pegged back by Rhos Aelwyd, Ryan Billington and Scott Evans the scorers for Cor, Dafydd Robertson and Ian Hughes with the replies.
Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant beat visitors Llandrindod Wells 4-2 thanks to Joseph Evans, Tomos Evans, William France and William Roberts Morris. Daryl Nichols and Ashley Jones scored for the visitors, with Jones later sent off.
Wiliam Gruffydd and David Edwards gave Dolgellau Athletic a 2-1 win at Penycae who replied through Eric Durnell whilst Llangollen Town versus Rhayader Town finished goalless.