BOW Street Reserves sealed the title with a couple of games to spare with an impressive 6-0 win at Caersws on Saturday.
The high flying Magpies, who are still unbeaten in the league this season with 15 wins and a draw in 16 outings, were gifted the lead courtesy of a George Lister own goal on 14 minutes.
Joseff Williams doubled their tally five minutes later and then bagged his brace from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time.
Steffan Wyn Jones netted his 11th of the season on 71 minutes as Street kept their foot on the pedal and reaped further reward with a couple of late goals by James Davies and Dylan James.