Six-shooting Bow Street secure emphatic victory against Llanfair
Bow Street recorded an emphatic victory over one of the leading teams in the Ardal North East league with a 6-0 success at Cae Piod.
Llanfair had lost only one previous league this season. Bow Street were missing a handful of regular first team players due to illness and injury, but the young side stormed in to an early lead through Sion Ewart soon followed by another from Richie Rickets.
Two more followed before half time. First Rickets converted a penalty then Ewart got his second.
Llanfair showed their obvious quality throughout but found the home team resolute with goalkeeper Ben Willis in inspired form making three excellent saves.
Two further goals in the last few minutes sealed the visitors fate scored by captain Steff Richards and substitute Iolo ap Dafydd.
It completed a memorable weekend for the Magpies with the reserves beating FAW Central Reserves League leaders Llanidloes 1-0 on Friday evening.
Bow Street now embark on a run of five away games in the league and will be hoping to replicate their home form on their travels.
Team: B Willis, S Richards (captain), J Ferreira, S Sullivan, J James, G ap Dafydd, C Ferreira, R Evans, Ll Davies, S Ewart, R Rickets, Subs – Ll Jenkins, B Davies, O Roberts-Young, G Nutting, I ap Dafydd.
• Other results: Builth Wells 1 Cefn Albion 1; Caersws 5 Welshpool Town 2; Corwen 4 Rhayader Town 0; Llangollen Town 4 Llandrindod Wells 3; Llanrhaeadr 0 Rhos Aelwyd 0; Llanuwchllyn 4 Penycae 1
