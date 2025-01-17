LLANUWCHLLYN made it three straight wins in a row as they bid to claw back the gap on the Ardal North East frontrunners.
They beat visitors Llangollen Town 6-1 on Wednesday evening to move within nine points of leaders Bow Street with six games in hand.
The hosts started on fire, first to every loose ball and giving the visitors no time in possession, especially in midfield where Ilan Hughes, Tom Roberts and Tommy Evans controlled the play.
From the start, John Evans, Meirion Pughe and Joe Vaughan were very authoritative at the back, claiming every header and showing the ability to control Llangollen's quick and physical attackers.
On Bala’s Maes Tegid pitch, Llan showed the ability to keep possession and moved the ball very neatly at times and after 10 minutes, Sam Evans played a telling pass to find Meilir Williams in a space in the penalty area, and he found the corner of the net with a right foot volley.
Llan continued to control the game, with the two brothers Sam and Jack Evans making good runs down the wing.
The Llan attackers were busy creating more opportunities with Gwydion Roberts threatening on several occasions down the wing.
The opponents tried to counter-attack, but despite their efforts, the three at the back were solid and it was impossible to upset Rob Dascalu in goal.
The second came to Llan following more pressure when the ball fell from a free header to the feet of their top scorer Williams.
In one movement, he managed to turn and strike with his left foot - a thunderous shot which hit the crossbar before crossing the line.
Llangollen pulled one back against the run of play through William Cooke on the half hour but the hosts restored their two-goal buffer moments later, Gwydion Roberts with a bullet header after latching on to Ilan Hughes’ pinpoint cross.
The opposition came out on fire in the second half and the Llan defenders had to be alert once again to deal with Llangollen's physical and quick players.
Llan needed another goal to give themselves some breathing space but had to wait until the 80th minute when Williams notched his hat-trick.
And they kept pushing for more reward.
After 85 minutes, Williams played the ball perfectly into the path of Tom Roberts who managed to find an empty net for his first goal of the season.
The goal was enough to take the wind out of Llangollen's sails and this gave Llan a chance to relax a bit.
Two minutes later, with Llan in control, Mike Pritchard managed to curl the ball perfectly into the corner of the net.
6-1 and a well deserved three points for Llan.