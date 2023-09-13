BLAENAU Ffestiniog secured their first win of the North Wales Coast West Division One campaign with a solid second half display at Llangoed.
The islanders took the lead through Jay Finter on 44 minutes but there was still time for the Amateurs to hit back before the break, 16-year-old Sior Jones with the well-timed goal.
The youngster put his side ahead early in the second half and showed his prowess again to calmly finish a 67th minute penalty.
Goals by Connor Roberts (2) and substitute Meilir Rowlands condemned Llanystumdwy to their first defeat of the campaign.