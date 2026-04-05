Ffostrasol kept the pressure on, remaining five points behind with two games in hand after a commanding 4–0 win over Caersws Development. Tomos Green scored the only goal of a tight first half, before Iwan Jones doubled the lead just before the hour. Michael Wilcox made it 3–0 on 78 minutes, and Steffan Evans added a fourth late on to atone for an earlier penalty miss.