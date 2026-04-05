THE race for the MMP Central Wales League South title looks set to go to the wire after the top two secured important victories on Saturday.
Leaders Lampeter Town came from behind to beat Bow Street Reserves 3–1. The Magpies arrived full of confidence after their impressive win over Rhayader the previous week and took the lead through James Davies, leaving the hosts struggling to find rhythm in the first half.
Lampeter, however, transformed after the break, with substitutes making a major impact. Rhodri Morgan levelled on 56 minutes before Dion Deacon Jones struck twice to complete the turnaround. Sixteen‑year‑old Josh Morris also made his senior debut.
Ffostrasol kept the pressure on, remaining five points behind with two games in hand after a commanding 4–0 win over Caersws Development. Tomos Green scored the only goal of a tight first half, before Iwan Jones doubled the lead just before the hour. Michael Wilcox made it 3–0 on 78 minutes, and Steffan Evans added a fourth late on to atone for an earlier penalty miss.
Machynlleth bounced back to winning ways with a hard‑earned 2–1 victory against Tregaron Turfs. Ryan Davies put the visitors ahead after seven minutes, but Mach hit back quickly – Dom Kohler equalising on 15 minutes before Liam Sully scored what proved to be the winner moments later.
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