MAESGLAS are through to the next round of the Costcutter Ceredigion League South Cards Cup after a thrilling tie against visitors Llechryd Reserves ended 4-2 on Saturday.
The hosts took the lead courtesy of a Dylan Karliciuk penalty after just five minutes after the referee pointed to the spot for a handball which was contested by the Llechryd.
Jan Dirda, on as an early substitute doubled Maesglas’ advantage on 21 minutes to put them in the driving seat with Llechryd cursing their luck after having a goal ruled out for offside.
The visitors kept at it and were rewarded with their own penalty, Taylor Wells firing past home keeper Callum Phillips from 12 yards.
William Jenkins scored a brilliant goal on 85 minutes to reduce the deficit further but any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Karliciuk bagged his brace in stoppage time.
Llanon also made progress after an impressive second half performance against Crannog Reserves who led 1-0 at the break courtesy of Timothy Shipton’s 20th minute strike.
An early goal after the break by Thomas Schofield set the tone for the second half and he netted his second after 66 minutes to give Llanon the lead.
Tegid Owen then scored twice before substitute Osian Harries made it 5-1 in the closing stages.