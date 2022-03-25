Special Park Avenue ticket promotion for Aberystwyth v Barry tonight

Aberystwyth Town vs Barry Town United

JD Cymru Premier, Friday, 25 March, 8pm

It’s another Friday night under the lights at Park Avenue tonight, as Barry Town United visit Ceredigion for an important Phase Two match.

Aber will be looking to bounce back from last week’s bruising encounter with Haverfordwest County and will be optimistic going into this fixture given the previous two meetings with Gavin Chesterfield’s side earlier in the season.

A trademark Mathew Jones free kick secured a last gasp 2-1 win on the opening night of the season back in August, whilst a Harry Franklin header gained a point at Jenner Park in November.

Antonio Corbisiero’s side will be looking to return to the level of performance which saw the team go unbeaten for five games from late January until early March, whilst Barry will be looking to arrest an alarming slump in form which has seen them gain only one win in their last 11 league outings, although they come into this game on the back of a creditable 1-1 draw with Cardiff Met on 1 March.

Both clubs received some good news last week as Mark Jones’ Wales C Squad was announced.

Aber’s own Lee Jenkins will be joined in the squad by Clayton Green & Kayne McLaggon from Friday’s visitors.

One of the league’s most deadly finishers in recent seasons, McLaggon has already hit 12 goals so far this season, whilst Green has hit four himself.

Ticket promotion

There will be a special ticket promotion in place for this match as part of The National Lottery Football Weekends.

For every paying adult who shows on entry at the game a National Lottery ticket, they will be able to bring one guest (adult, child or concession) with them for free.

All National Lottery products qualify, whether a National Lottery draw-based game e.g Lotto, scratchcard or online instant win game, whether purchased in store, on The National Lottery website, or via The National Lottery app.

Season Ticket holders may also bring one free guest if they attend with a National Lottery ticket.