BOW Street bowed out of the Lock Stock Ardal North League Cup following a hard-fought tie at Trearddur Bay on Saturday which ended 2-1 to the islanders.
The Magpies were looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing a FAW Trophy penalty shoot-out against Penygraig United the previous week and they were well placed to progress in the competition when Rhys Hughes gave them the lead deep into first half stoppage time.
Things were looking good for Street as the contest entered the closing stages but the hosts, who are currently sixth in the Lock Stock Ardal North West with games in hand on their rivals, produced a dramatic finish.
Dewi Thomas equalised with five of the 90 to go and, with another shoot-out on the cards for Bow Street, that opportunity to make the semi-finals was taken away from them when Joshua Stanley Williams netted a stoppage time winner.
Former Aberystwyth Town player Shaun Cavanaugh also scored a late winner to see Porthmadog through against hosts Kerry whilst Brickfield Rangers won a penalty shoot-out 4-2 at NFA FC.
The hosts led 1-0 at the break through David Wallis before Kian Thomas levelled matters early in the second half.
Goals by Elliot Morris and Thomas Edwards saw Randor Valley to a 2-1 win at Llannefydd led 1-0 at the interval through Thomas Jones.