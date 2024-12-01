PENRHYNCOCH suffered late heartbreak as they conceded a late winner at Holywell Town in the JD Cymru North on Saturday.
The Wellmen took the lead through Jamie Breese on the stroke of half time but the Roosters, who produced another solid performance on the road, equalised through Geoff Kellaway with 15 minutes to go.
The hosts had the final say when Jake Cooke fired past Leigh Jenkins in stoppage time.
A George Peers goal was enough to seal leaders Airbus UK’s slender 1-0 win at Ruthin Town whilst Guilsfield won by the same scoreline at Mold Alex thanks to Iwan Matthews.
Other results: Buckley 2 Bangor 1876 1; Colwyn Bay 6 Gresford 0; Flint Mountain 3 Prestatyn 2; Llandudno 2 Caersws 0; Llay Welfare 3 Denbigh 2.
Fixtures: 6 Dec – Gresford v Prestatyn; Colwyn Bay v Ruthin; Denbigh v Holywell; Llandudno v Mold. 7 Dec – Airbus v Caersws; Flint v Guilsfield; Llay v Bangor 1876; Penrhyncoch v Buckley.