Tregaron and it’s surrounding beautiful countryside set the scene for the Annual Cors Caron Half Marathon.
An undulating course predominantly ran on tarmac with the exception of a three-mile stretch along the old Tregaron to Aberystwyth railway line but now part of the stunning Cors Caron Nature Reserve, attracted 118 runners of which 22 represented Sarn Helen Running Club.
This proved to be another successful day for Sarn Helen Club Runners with brilliant results achieved: V40 winner and 2nd overall was Dylan Lewis; 40 2nd position went to Simon Hall; 1st in the V50 category went to Mike Davies and 3rd to Arwyn Davies.
Not to be outdone by their male club members, Sarn Helen Ladies also shone on the day with Dee Jolly crossing the line as 3rd overall female and 2nd in F35 category, whilst Lou Summers took 1st place in the F55 category .
Huge congratulations to the following Sarn Helen Runners who also achieved impressive times, David Jones, Carwyn Davies, Alexander Price, Steven Holmes, Sion Tansley, Stephen Kenworthy, Ian Williams, Gethin Ap Phylip, Delyth Crimes, Helen Willoughby, Pam Carter, Mariola Ponomarov, Joanna Rosiak, Sarah Puetz, Kerry Irwin-Hall and Jane Holmes.
Ollie George was the sole representative for Sarn Helen at the 4th leg of The John H Collins Gwent Cross Country League held on 10 February at Margam Park and finished 4th in the Under 20s Age Category.