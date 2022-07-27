Swans keeper Lewis Webb joins the Seasiders on loan
Subscribe newsletter
Aberystwyth Town have announced the loan signing of Swansea City and Wales U21 international goalkeeper Lewis Webb until January 2023.
Hailing from Newport, 20-year-old Webb came through the youth ranks at both Cardiff City and Newport County before joining Merthyr Town in the summer of 2018.
Spending one season at Penydarren Park, he was soon snapped up by Championship side Swansea City on scholarship terms where he impressed at U18 level, earning his first professional deal in the summer of 2019.
Soon after, Webb gained a spot with the Swans’ U23 side and became a regular First Team squad member towards the end of the 2019/20 season, retaining his spot into the following campaign.
His progress was again rewarded with a long-term contract on Christmas Eve 2020, securing his future with the Swans until 2024 with the option of a further year.
In January 2022, he joined League of Ireland Premier Division side Shelbourne until the end of the 2021/22 season - managed by former Premier League winger Damien Duff - where he made seven starts for the side.
On the international stage, Webb made six starts for the U18 side before his ascension to U21 level, where he has made two starts to date, including the team’s most recent game - a 2-0 victory over Gibraltar in a Euro U21 Championship qualifier.
He now joins the Black & Greens to further his experiences in the senior game.
Webb told the club website :“I’m really excited to meet the boys, the staff, and fans at Park Avenue and getting going with the season.
“I want to make the most of the opportunity for game time and continue my development.
“The season is just around the corner so I’m eager to get started and help Aberystwyth make a good start under Taff!”
Manager Anthony Williams said: ”Lewis is an exceptional goalkeeper who has trained with the first team for over two years now, which is evidence of his quality and the high regard in which he is held at Swansea City.
“I spoke with Damien Duff - a teammate of mine at Blackburn over many years - who had nothing but praise for him after his spell at Shelbourne last season.
“I understand first-hand there are varying journeys goalkeepers take in their careers. I hope that we can be an influential step in Lewis’ journey to achieving his full potential.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |