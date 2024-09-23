THE Swansea City Supporters’ Trust will sponsor the West Wales Women’s & Girls League (WWWGL) for the first time as part of a new £8,500 package of support for local football.
The Trust board voted unanimously to provide £3,500 to the league for the 2024/25 season following a recent meeting with WWWGL General Secretary Helena Goatley.
The money will fund new nets and playing equipment as well as helping to cover ever-increasing pitch costs both for training and match days.
Formed in 2020, the WWWGL was set up to inspire local women and girls to play football and now runs seven competitive leagues in the West Wales area.
It aims to further expand in the coming years, increasing both player participation and the number of leagues.
This sponsorship coincides with the Trust increasing its support for the Swansea Junior Football League (SJFL) and Swansea Schools FA (SSFA) by 75% and 50%, respectively, bringing their sponsorships to £3,500 and £1,500 for the upcoming season.
The Trust has been a long-standing supporter of the SJFL and SSFA since the 2012/13 season, providing essential equipment and resources that have helped nurture young talent in the region.
Established in 1968, the SJFL is the beating heart of football in Swansea and has been a breeding ground for future football stars in the area.
It currently has over 2,500 registered players representing local clubs in teams in all age categories from under 8s all the way up to under 14s. They also have a very active Facebook Group if anyone would like to learn more.
SSFA manages participation projects, festivals, and leagues for boys and girls in the Swansea area, helping develop young players at the grassroots level. Around 80 primary schools and 14 secondary schools are affiliated to the SSFA with both girls and boys’ teams representing their schools at age groups all the way up to under 16.
Dave Dalton, Chair of the Swansea City Supporters’ Trust, said: “The Swans Trust are delighted to sponsor the WWWGL for the 2024/25 season.
“When we met Helena earlier this month, we were impressed with how far the WWWGL has come as an organisation, with a passionate group of volunteer coaches and officials all determined to make their mark on women’s and girls’ football in the area.
“We hope this contribution of £3,500 for the coming season will help them meet some of their upcoming equipment costs as well as their ever-increasing facility costs to train and fulfil their fixtures.
“This is just part of the Trust’s ongoing commitment to local grass roots football.
“We are only able to do that because of the generous and ongoing support of our members. I’m delighted therefore that we continue to be in a position to significantly support these three hugely important voluntary organisations, all of which are dedicated to local football for the year ahead.”
WWWGL General Secretary Helena Goatley said: “All of us at the WWWGL are so grateful to the Supporters’ Trust for the help they have given us with this sponsorship for the coming season.
“It will undoubtedly help us grow our girls’ leagues games from the mini age groups all the way up. “It will also allow us to provide equipment on the playing sites that currently don’t have what we need and enable us to find more 3G pitches as we grow even stronger.”