TALYBONT nearly marked their 50th season with a couple of pieces of silverware but lost out to a very strong Bont outfit on both occasions.
Darren Davies’ charges lost 3-0 in the Len and Julia Newman Trophy and 2-0 in the League Cup final which was a much closer affair where Talybont were arguably the better side, losing out to two late Garin Evans goals.
Davies said: “It has been a very enjoyable season with a large squad and great team spirit.
“The two main positives being reaching the finals and seeing so many youngsters involved on a weekly basis. We look forward to next season already.”
The club was formed in 1973/74 season, and it has been a big part of the village and surrounding community.
It has seen generations of the same families represent the club, as well as producing players who have gone on to play at a higher standard.
Over the years they have celebrated several wins in various competitions, the highlight being the 2000/01 Emrys Morgan Cup.
Talybont are holding their end-of-season dinner, along with a celebratory gathering for past and present players, management and supporters at Aberystwyth Town FC on Friday, 5 July at 7pm.
Tickets are £25 for a two-course meal and live entertainment by The Smoking Guns.