Talybont/Rachels 1 (149-6) beat Lampeter (148 all out) by 4 wickets
Fine & Country West Wales Conference
UNDER sombre skies at the Vicarage, Graison John had no hesitation in inviting Lampeter to bat, being rewarded when quick-thinking Anup Menon ran out Doug Whittaker, writes Huw Chambers.
Arif Saad was looking in good form but was bowled by Milton John for 15.
Geraint Thomas left in unlucky fashion, getting the lightest touch down the leg side for Sumesh Antony to pick up a catch off Joel Abraham.
Bedwyr Davies showed no inclination of shutting up shop, one nonchalant flick to leg sailing over the boundary.
In company with Alun Evans, he saw off the seamers, and a halfway score of 69-3 set a platform.
However, the introduction of the spinners saw the innings falter.
Despite catches being missed, the aerial route proved Lampeter’s undoing.
Evans was caught behind off Anant, and Davies and Jason Thomas were caught by Milton John off the wrist-spin of Jestus Jerry, the former having made a fine 41.
Jamie Davies showed admirable restraint in batting with the tail.
He had just struck a fine six and was looking dangerous when he was tempted by Jerry, Philip Abraham taking the catch and despatching the batsman for 32.
Richard Thomas was trapped by Jerry for 2, and Tino Tomy had Simon Mitchell caught by Rebin.
Any thoughts of a rout were dismissed by last man Arlo Saad, who struck two fours in a brave 13 before being bowled by Tomy. Patel was unbeaten on 2.
Jerry finished with 4-39, reward for his persistence in flighting the ball.
The gathering gloom meant that Tal/Rachels had to hasten but received a severe setback when Ben Harper was bowled by Richard Thomas.
With Mitchell bowling Jerry, the contest was far from over.
The flamboyant Anant was trading in boundaries, partner Joel Abraham putting in a watchful stint.
The pair put on 60 before Anant was bowled by Richard Thomas for a cameo of 43. Abraham was then caught behind by Arif Saad off Evans for 29, who also claimed the useful scalp of Menon.
At 90-5, the game was still in the balance, but the patient Sumesh Antony showed impeccable defence.
He and Graison John took their side to the edge of victory before Jamie Davies ran out Antony for a patient 31.
Skipper John saw his side through in the 30th over with an unbeaten 28.
Evans took 2-15