ABER Town welcome Penybont to Aberystwyth University Park Avenue this Saturday, as the club begins a new era following the resignation of manager Anthony Williams.
Taff’s achievements in keeping the club in the JD Cymru Premier, thanks to two dramatic last-day victories will live long in the memory of the Black and Green faithful, and everyone at the club wishes him well in his next venture.
Dave Taylor will take interim charge of the team and faces a tough test for his first match; with Penybont currently leading the way in the JD Cymru Premier.
The Bridgend based side have amassed 26 points from their 11 games so far and have a 5 point lead over Haverfordwest County in second place.
They have only lost one game so far this season and come into this match on the back of a 4-1 victory at home to Barry Town United last weekend.
Their squad on Saturday will feature a number of other familiar faces; non more so than Green legend Chris Venables, who had two spells at Park Avenue earlier in his career.
Venables has once again hit the goal trail this season already, netting three goals so far with two coming in the last two games.
In addition to Venables, Penybont’s Manager Rhys Griffiths, spent the 2015/16 at Park Avenue, netting 7 goals in 21 appearances, whilst captain Kane Owen is another who wore Black and Green earlier in his career; having had a brief spell at Park Avenue back in 2016.
There were four meetings between the two sides last season. Penybont were the victors on two occasions, both at Park Avenue, whilst Aber secured a win and a draw from the meetings at the SDM Glass Stadium.
The one meeting already this season ended in victory for Penybont back in August.
Following the resounding success of Aber Town’s previous Junior League days, when up to 250 league players have supported and inspired the team, the club are delighted to repeat the offer this Saturday for the match against Penybont which kicks off at 2.30pm.
Entry will cost £5 for parents accompanying Junior League Player to the game.
Please see atfc.org.uk for further details.
Matchday tickets are available by cash or card at the turnstiles. Admission prices at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue for 2024/5 are set at £8 for adults, £5 for concessions, £2 for Secondary School age kids, and Primary School and younger are free.