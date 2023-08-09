The scoreline suggests a comfortable win for Port at the Traeth last night but though enjoying the best of the exchanges in the opening half they went in at the interval with just a single goal advantage, writes Gareth Williams.
Porthmadog 4 Chirk 1, JD Cymru Premier
The game however turned on an incident just two minutes into the second period, when Chirk keeper Oliver Farebrother saw red after handling outside his box.
Down to 10 men the visitors slipped behind within minutes and though they fought back to make it 2-1 the game gradually slipped away from them and a brace from Telor Williams made the three points safe for the home team.
Port started strongly and within two minutes had threatened the Chirk goal, Ifan Emlyn breaking on the left of the box and his well-struck shot was pushed away for a corner by keeper Farebrother.
Port forced another two corners which came to nothing.
Gradually Chirk came more into the game with Dale Davies looking to get in behind the Port defence while Max McClaughlin cut inside but saw his shot strike the sidenetting.
With 20 minutes gone a mix up in the visitors goalmouth could have cost them, but was eventually cleared out of the danger area.
Shaun Cavanagh was then brought down on the edge of the Chirk box but Ifan Emlyn’s free kick flew clear of the crossbar.
Another near miss for Port as Tom Mahoney came close to converting Morgan Owen’s cross.
But with 29 minutes on the clock Cai Jones netted from close range with Morgan Owen again involved, following some good Port approach play.
On the balance of play Port deserved their lead and indeed had they converted their opportunities it could have been more.
McClaughlin however continued to pose a threat for the visitors especially on the break, but overall Matt Wallace, making his home debut, was largely untroubled.
Port lost the services of central defender Nathan Williams towards the end of the opening half to be replaced by Gruff Ellis.
The game changed two minutes into the second period when Farebrother was red carded.
The 10 men soon suffered again when on 51 minutes Cavangh supplied Danny Brockwell who cut in from the left and from a narrow angle fired inside the far post.
As Port continued to apply the pressure the sub keeper pulled of a great save to divert Cai Jones’ powerful strike for a corner.
The visitors were not ready to throw in the towel and indeed Max McCaughlin reduced the lead on 66 minutes, put away by Dale Davies, he fired low across the goal into the far corner.
This shook Port into further action but, despite applying heavy pressure, they spurned a series of good chances in a matter of a few minutes, which would have made the game safe.
Then Telor Williams, who had moved up into a more attacking role, took charge playing a key role in taking the game away from Chirk, netting twice in three minutes.
On 73 minutes a close range blast from Telor turned in Ifan Emlyn’s corner. and on 76 minutes he fired in Morgan Owen’s low cross from the right. 4-1 and the points were now safe.
Williams was denied his hat-trick when the stand-in keeper pulled off a good save at his near post.
A good crowd and three points as Port look now to next Saturday when they travel to Broughton to meet Airbus who played in the Cymru Premier last season.
Results, 8 August: Buckley Town 1 Airbus UK 3; Denbigh Town 4 Caersws 1; Llandudno 2 Bangor 1876 4; Porthmadog 4 Chirk AAA 1; Prestatyn Town 1 Ruthin Town 2.