PORTHMADOG’S Gethin Jones dedicated the goal he scored at Wembley on Sunday to his late mum.
Bolton Wanderers vice captain Jones netted his side’s fourth goal in a rampant 4-0 win against Plymouth Argyle in the Papa John’s EFL Trophy final.
The right back, who captained Wales from the U16s to the U21s, powered in a header from Aaron Morley’s corner to prompt an emotional celebration as the defender – mobbed by his team-mates – looked to the heavens to remember his mum Karen, who passed away last year after battling motor neurone disease.
Jones, 27, said after the game: “It’s been quite emotional for myself, knowing that I have 25 family members and friends coming down today.
“Obviously, my mum not being here it’s been very difficult. When that goal went in I just burst out in tears straight away.
“The lads came over and told me to go and celebrate with the fans.
“I honestly didn’t know what to do but I’m made up with the goal, that goal was for my mum.”
Former Everton academy graduate Jones signed for Bolton in 2020.
He was picked up as a 12-year-old by Everton from Wrexham and signed his first professional contract at Goodison Park in 2014.
He made his debut for the Toffees as a substitute against FC Krasnodar in the Europa League before being loaned out to Barnsley and Plymouth Argyle.
After playing for Wales at every youth level he left Everton in 2018 to sign for Fleetwood Town and then on loan to Mansfield, before hooking up with Carlisle.
Gethin’s mother Karen had been undergoing treatment and a drug trial in the US as part of her battle with MND.
The 56-year-old former midwife passed away in March 2022, leaving behind a husband, Gareth, and three children, Gethin, Dylan and Ela.