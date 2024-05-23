ABERYSTWYTH Town skipper Jack Thorn is about to undertake his fifth season with the Seasiders.
He joined Town in September 2020 after his release from Wrexham AFC, after a spell on loan with Newtown during the 2019/20 campaign.
Making 23 first-team appearances in his first season in Black & Green, Thorn was handed the armband for the 2021/22 season and was an ever-present in the line-up, making 35 appearances, missing only one game all season due to suspension.
He returned for the 2022/23 campaign and history repeated itself as he made 35 appearances in all competitions, missing a single game to suspension.
He also pitched in with two vital goals - each in 2-1 home victories against Deeside opposition, first against eventual runners-up Connah's Quay and then to Flint Town during Phase 1.
The captain made it a hat-trick of 35-appearance seasons with a single game missed to suspension in 2023/24 - this time doubling his goal tally to four despite a move into centre-half for the 2nd half of the season, as Town maintained their JD Cymru Premier status.
Heading into his 5th term in Black and Green - fourth as club captain - Thorn has amassed an impressive 129 Black and Green appearances at the age of just 23 and has been a stalwart at Park Avenue over recent years.
He said: "I'm happy to be back for my 5th season at Aber, and leading the boys for my 4th. I'd like to think I have a good relationship with the fans and the club, and hopefully I can build on that further again this season.
“Last season, we ‘did what Aber do"’and survived on the last day - however, this year the aim is to look up the table and not have to worry about battling against relegation late in the season.
“I can't wait to get going again - see you all soon!" Manager Anthony Williams commented: "It's fantastic for the club to have Thorny back with us as captain - he recognises that he's been here for a number of years and is well-thought of by everybody at the club.
“He showed his versatility last season playing both centre-back and centre-mid, and is clearly an important leader for our club who brings a lot of guidance and stability to the squad for such a young player.
“He appreciates what we're trying to achieve as a club moving forwards and sees that we're looking to strengthen the squad next season to compete higher up the table."