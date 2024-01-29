Three Porthmadog players are leaving for pastures new.
The Traeth team’s boss Steve Williams said: “Unfortunately, Tom Mahoney has decided to leave the club moving to Bangor 1876.
“I‘m disappointed seeing Tom go as he’s been a key figure within the squad both on and off the field.
“Stuart Rogers will be leaving the first team squad to look for more playing opportunities but I’m glad to confirm that he will continue his role as coach within the reserves set up.
“He’s an integral part to what we want to achieve moving forward as a club.
“Stu has been excellent in the time I’ve been with the club and was part of the squad that won the play off to get us back into Tier 2.
“Alex Ward has also decided to leave to pursue first team football.
“This is a shame as he’s been excellent since coming into the club and into the team following Matty’s injury early in the season.
“Whilst it’s disappointing seeing the three leave, ultimately, we need players that want to be here and want to help the club stay in the league.
“I’d like to thank the three for their efforts this season and wish them well for the reminder of the season.”