Bow Street Reserves made it six wins on the bounce with a 4-0 success against visitors Llanfair United Reserves to tighten their grip on the title.
Street were dominant from the first whistle at Cae Piod on Saturday, always a threat going forward whilst limiting Llanfair to precious few chances.
Shaun Wyn Jones started the ball rolling with a cool finish after good play by Joseff Williams.
Williams got on the scoresheet himself from the penalty spot on 24 minutes before Wyn Jones scored in first half stoppage time before completing his hat-trick moments into the second half.
With the job done, the Magpies eased off a bit with one eye on Sunday’s trip to third placed Dolgellau Athletic.
Penrhyncoch Reserves dedicated their 2-1 win against Welshpool Town Reserves to former club chairman Kev Bones Jenkins.
Eddie Rhodes set up Zac Davies for the Roosters’ opening goal midway through the first half.
Ethan Kinsey drew Welshpool level on 52 minutes but veteran winger Geoff Kellaway had the final say with the winner 10 minutes from time.
Llanidloes Reserves beat Caersws Reserves 3-2 on Friday evening with Gregg Brown and Harrison Clarke amongst the goals.