WITH storms Bert and Darragh having disrupted fixtures Porthmadog are hoping that the three remaining fixtures of 2024 can go ahead, starting with a visit to Llannefydd on Saturday for a 2pm kick off.
Curently, Llannefydd lie in 11th spot in the table and although there is an 18 points gap between the two clubs, the Denbighshire club have recorded some significant results during the season.
Promotion challengers Llangefni and Holyhead Hotspurs have both come to grief at Cae Llan.
Conwy Borough also suffered a 7-1 defeat there.
This on/off run of fixtures is not the best when clubs are looking for a consistent run of games, where momentum is built and maintained.
But to their credit Port have, as Chris Jones pointed out following the win at Llangefni, where, despite not being at their best, still found a way to win 4-2.
Team spirit has been high and it could well be needed again on Saturday as they visit Cae Llan for the first time.