NEFYN produced one of their best performances of the season to hold leaders Bethesda Athletic to a 1-1 draw at their own Parc Meurig ground in the North Wales Coast West League Premier Division.
An evenly-matched first half finished goalless with neither side able to apply a killer blow.
Pesda’s Benn Lundstram broke the deadlock on the hour with his eighth goal of the league campaign.
It was a blow for the travelling Penwaig but they came roaring back with an equaliser by Tomi Evans midway through the half.
Chances were created at both ends as both sides pushed for the winner but it remained 1-1 at the end which was probably the fair result.
Penrhyndeudraeth were on the end of a heavy 4-0 defeat at Glantraeth.
The Cockles were seeking revenge for the 3-0 by the islanders back in August but goals by Darren Lewthwaite (2), Luke Winter and Andrew Clarke put a stop to that