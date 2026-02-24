NANTLLE Vale strengthened their North Wales Coast West Premier Division title ambitions with a hard‑earned 1–0 victory against Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs on Saturday.
With leaders Menai Bridge Tigers held to a 3–3 draw by CPD Boded the previous evening, Vale now sit five points behind the top with the advantage of having three games in hand.
There was little to separate two good sides at Maes Dulyn, but the decisive moment arrived just before the hour when substitute Llion Griffiths struck moments after coming on, securing a crucial three points for the Maes Dulyn hosts.
Nefyn United, sitting third, enjoyed a more comfortable afternoon with a 3–0 win at Gwalchmai to keep themselves firmly in the title race.
Tomi Evans opened the scoring on the half hour after linking well with Rhys Williams.
Nefyn controlled much of the first half but went in only 1–0 ahead.
Captain Llyr Williams doubled the lead ten minutes into the second half, set up by Tomos Huw, before Evans sealed the victory with his second of the match following good work from Steffan Toplis.
Menai Bridge Tigers had to fight back to earn a point in their 3–3 draw with Boded, having trailed 3–1 at one stage.
Jordan Taylor put the visitors ahead after 18 minutes, but top scorer Jamie McDaid levelled on the half hour with his 19th goal of the season. Chris Jones restored Boded’s lead before Taylor struck again early in the second half. The Tigers’ comeback began with an own goal from Tomos Williams, and John Littlemore completed the recovery late on.
Cemaes Bay edged Llanrug United 3–2 in Friday night’s other fixture with goals by Iolo Hughes (2) and Shay Murphy.
Joshua Evans and Sion Williams had given Llanrug a 2-1 lead at the break.
