NEFYN United underlined their North Wales Coast West Premier title credentials with a commanding 8-0 demolition of Llannerch‑y‑Medd on Saturday.
The Cae’r Delyn side have now chalked up seven straight league victories, a run that has propelled them to within three points of leaders Menai Bridge Tigers while still holding a couple of games in hand.
Their recent form has been nothing short of formidable. Over those seven matches, Nefyn have scored 29 goals without conceding once, showcasing not only their attacking depth but also defensive resilience.
With seven different scorers on the day, they again demonstrated they pose a threat from every area of the pitch—an ominous sign for their rivals, especially with Nantlle Vale dropping points elsewhere.
After a quiet opening spell, Nefyn broke the deadlock on 21 minutes through Rhys Williams.
Full‑back Tomos Huws doubled the lead on the half‑hour following good build‑up play from Steffan Toplis, who turned goalscorer himself five minutes later.
Ifan Jones then capped an excellent first‑half performance by adding a fourth before the interval, leaving the visitors reeling and the hosts hungry for more goals after the break.
The Penwaig showed no intention of easing off in the second half as they looked to bolster their goal difference. Llannerch‑y‑Medd spent most of the half camped in their own territory, unable to stem the tide.
Toplis grabbed his second—and his 11th goal since joining from Pwllheli back in January—after latching onto a long kick from goalkeeper Alex Ward‑Jones, who had a quiet time between the sticks all afternoon.
Former Porthmadog full‑back Jake Jones netted his first goal for the club, before 17‑year‑old substitute Noa Griffith marked his introduction with an impressive solo effort. Tomi Evans rounded off the scoring on 66 minutes. The only surprise was that Nefyn didn’t reach double figures, with plenty of time and chances still remaining.
Elsewhere, Nantlle Vale’s title hopes were dented as they fell 4-3 in a dramatic derby at Llanberis.
The Darans surged into a 3-0 lead courtesy of Kurt Hellfeld, Huw Owen and a 57th‑minute strike from Gethin Maxwell. Vale mounted a spirited fightback, sparked by an Ashley Owen penalty on 75 minutes.
Goals from Owain Ellis and Matthew Davies pulled them level by the 79th minute, but their efforts were undone when Owen struck a stoppage‑time winner for the hosts. The defeat leaves Vale five points adrift of the leaders, albeit with two games in hand.
Penrhyndeudraeth edged a seven‑goal thriller against Cemaes Bay, racing into a 3-0 lead through Iwan Lane, Callum Jones and Meilir Edwards.
Shay Murphy pulled one back early in the second half before Deegan John restored the three‑goal cushion. Cemaes continued to push, with Luke McGivern and Tom Wood narrowing the gap, but the Cocklemen held firm for a 4-3 win.
Llanystumdwy matched Nefyn’s scoreline with an 8-0 home win over Bontnewydd, thanks to goals from Guto Gwenallt (2), Daniel Price, Guto Griffiths, Morgan Edwards, Arwyn Jones, Rhodri Jones and Cedri Williams.
Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs were equally ruthless as they brushed aside Gwalchmai 6-0, with Iwan Jones, Owain Jones‑Owen and Gethin Roberts all netting twice.
Elsewhere: Talysarn Celts 3 Llanrug United 3; Boded 7 Mynydd Llandegai
