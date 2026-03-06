AFTER an entire month without a game, on Saturday Porthmadog will surely be travelling to Bastion Gardens for a Ardal NW fixture with a 2.30pm kick off.
In the corresponding fixture at the Traeth, a strong performance by Port ensured an important three points against one of the early favourites for promotion.
There is now a 17-point gap between the two clubs.
However, much has changed at Bastion Gardens since the two clubs last met and much of that has happened during the past two months.
Prestatyn have a new manager, former Port striker Aden Shannon, and this has also meant a considerable change of squad personnel.
The number of new faces has reached double figures and includes Harris Thomas, a striker from Connah’s Quay Town and Paul Fleming from CPD Y Rhyl.
For Port, Saturday will be the opportunity to get back on the grass and, instead of preparing during the week for a game which never materialises, there will be a game at the end of it and the race for promotion can continue.
