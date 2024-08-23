PORTHMADOG travel to Amlwch for a JD Welsh Cup second qualifying round tie on Saturday with a 2pm kick off.
The Anglesey club play in North Wales Coast West Division One. They have only played one league game this term, a draw with CPD Deiniolen.
To reach this round Amlwch won their Welsh Cup first qualifying round tie with a 3-1 home victory over Bethesda Rovers but in the FAW Trophy they suffered a 5-1 defeat to Nantlle Vale.
This will be Port’s first visit to Amlwch since the 2003/04 season when both clubs were in the Cymru Alliance.
On Saturday Port will be looking to continue the good form shown in the victory last Saturday over a skilful NFA side.
The 5-2 win put them in top spot on goal difference but with three of the next four fixtures being cup-ties, the league takes something of a back seat for now.
The club is still looking for a replacement for manager Chris Jones whose sudden departure means another weekend in charge for Development Team manager and ‘B’ Licence coach Trystan Davies.