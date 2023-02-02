PORTHMADOG manager Craig Papirnyk added three new names to his squad ahead of the transfer deadline.
Defender Tom Mahoney joins from Runcorn Town having also played for AFC Knowlsley and South Liverpool. His previous clubs also include Pwllheli and Nantlle Vale.
Papirnyk said: “I am excited to get Tom on board, he’s a powerful player and will bring a presence to the side.
Jason banks becomes the third member of the Banks family at the Traeth and is the older brother of Marcus. He signs from Pwllheli. Jason is a striker who has pace and can score goals. His record includes netting six times in a 6-1 win over Llanrug
The third signing is Iolo Thomas, a versatile player who Papirnyk says will improve squad depth. He joins from Blaenau Amateurs and has also previously played for CPD Penrhyndeudraeth.