TRAWSFYNYDD’S Mared Griffiths has signed her first professional contract with Manchester United Women.
The former Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor student has signed a deal that runs until 2027 with the option of an additional year.
The midfielder joined the Reds last summer from the FAW North Academy, initially representing United’s Under-21s side.
Commenting on the club’s website Griffiths, who turned 18 in March, said: “Yeah, I’m well impressed with myself and the family and so grateful for this opportunity from the club.
“I think once I left the FAW Academy in North Wales, moving up to Manchester and playing with the Under-21s there’s always an aim [to play in the senior team].
“You can’t just settle down with just playing for the 21s.
“I think every player has to set high standards for themselves and you have to back yourself to be able to do it one day.
“Being able to target something like this and achieve it first year in, I think it’s a good deal at the end of the day.”
Griffiths studied Level 3 Business at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s Dolgellau campus until last summer, when she joined Women’s Super League club United.
She made her first-team debut during the FA Cup fifth-round victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, appearing as a substitute and scoring twice in a 6-0 win for Marc Skinner’s side.
She has been capped by Wales at both youth and senior level, playing for the Dragons against Italy in a Nations League fixture earlier this year.
She was previously called up to the senior Cymru squad for their Euro 2025 qualifiers at the tail end of last year.
After making a number of appearances on the bench for the Reds as an unused substitute late in the 2024/25 season, she’ll now be hoping to kick on having committed her long-term future.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.