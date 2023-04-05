TREGARON Turfs and Barmouth & Dyffryn go head to head in the final of the Emrys Morgan Cup on Friday.
The Turfs will be hoping for a repeat of the their 2006/7 success when they beat Rhosgoch 1-0 at Llanidloes whilst Barmouth are to lift the cup for the first time in their history.
The final will be played at Caersws on Good Friday with a 2.30pm kick off.
Tregaron booked their place in the final with a 4-2 victory over Montgomery Town at Victoria Avenue.
The Turfs broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time when Montgomery Town custodian Jake Baker spilled a shot from the edge of the penalty area and Ryan Davies was on hand to turn the ball into the net from close range.
The former Borth United striker then doubled his tally eight minutes after the interval when he forced home a pull back from the byline to put his team into the driving seat.
Montgomery Town halved the deficit in the 71st minutes when Conor Buckley squeezed the ball in from a tight angle following some good approach play by substitute Robbie Hartshorn.
The Canaries were back on level terms nine minutes later when Ryan Jehu netted scored found the net from a corner for the 2009/10 runners-up.
The match headed into extra-time, following no further goals in the final 10 minutes, and it was Tregaron Turfs who regained the lead in stoppage time during the first period of extra-time when Jac Hockenhull charged down a clearance from Baker and the ball rebounded into an empty net.
The 2006/07 cup winners then increased their advantage in the 111th minute when Hockenhull was again in the right place after an initial effort was cleared off the line by the Montgomery Town defence.
Barmouth booked their place in the final after beating local rivals Tywyn Bryncrug.