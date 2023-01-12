With over a month since the Turfs last game, Tregaron were beaten 3-1 by a very talented Newtown Development team in the Central Wales Senior Challenge Cup.
Tregaron were no match to Newtown in the first 45 minutes and their rustiness was highlighted within two minutes when the lightning fast Macaulay Taylor showed everyone a clean pair of heels and the composure to score past home keeper Barry Edwards.
Things got even worse for Tregaron, Newtown scoring another two goals in the 24th and 27th minute through Deven Torry and James Smallwood.
To their credit, Turf’s got their only goal a minute later, Tregaron man of the match Gwion Owen with a long range effort.
Turfs were much better in the second half but couldn’t add to their goal tally, despite creating numerous chances.
Penparcau are though to the next round but did it the hard way after conceding first and having a player sent off.
Samuel Jones gave visitors Bishops Castle the lead on 24 minutes only for Harley Lawton to equalise three minutes later.
Home keeper Daniel Pritchard was sent off in the closing stages of the first half and the 10 men fell behind again on 53 minutes, Samuel Jones the scorer for the Bishops.
Arky dug in and were back on level terms again courtesy of a Ryan Edwards penalty on 56 minutes.
The last thing the 10 men needed was extra time but they showed character and determination to go on to win with goals by Matthew Davies and substitute Andrew Carree who rolled back the years with a classy finish to round the game off.
Llansantffraid Village beat Borth 6-2 after getting the job almost done in the first half.
They led 4-1 at the break thanks to a couple of goals each by Iain Edmunds and Liam Pickstock, Mathew Merry replying for Borth.
Merry reduced the deficit further on 50 minutes but any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Pickstock bagged his brace and Robert Carruthers completed the scoring on the hour.
Goals by Callum Mathews, Ieuan Price and Charles Beaumont (2) saw Radnor Valley to a 4-2 win against Forden United; Jake O’Donnell (2) replied for the visitors who finished the game with 10 men after Christopher Price received a late second yellow card.
Abermule beat Hay St Marys by the odd goal in five.
It was honours even at the break with Gregory Pryce’s early goal cancelled out by the Saints’ Matthew Tong.
Tomas Jones restored the home side’s lead on the hour but Hay St Marys hit back again, Tong with his second of the afternoon.
The tie was heading for extra time but David Anthony popped up with a winner for Aber on 86 minutes.
Ffostrasol are through to the next round after beating Carno 5-4 on penalties.