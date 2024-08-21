TREGARON Turfs picked up a big three points with a hard fought 2-1 against Bow Street Reserves in a midweek Central Wales League South clash at Cae Piod on Tuesday evening.
Ryan Davies gave the visitors flying start with a goal after just four minutes.
Joey Williams missed a penalty for Street just before the hour and the miss proved costly as Davies bagged his brace moments later.
Steff Davies pulled one back with 20 minutes to go and the outcome was in the balance until the final whistle.
Wil Evans made his debut for Tregaron on his 16th birthday.
Ciaran Evans’ 67th minute goal at Bont was enough to secure the three points for Penparcau whilst Knighton Town beat Hay St Marys 3-1 thanks to Matthew Tilson, Adam Worton and Taylor Wozencraft with Darren Horrigan replying for the hosts.