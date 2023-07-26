JD Cymru Premier sides Aberystwyth Town and Bala Town both picked up wins on Tuesday night as they continued their preseason preparations.
Trialists played a big part in both teams' efforts as management teams look to round out their squads ahead of the start of the league campaign on the weekend of 11 and 12 August.
Aber welcomed local club Bow Street, who ply their trade in the Ardal North East League, to Park Avenue.
The Black and Greens were quickly off the mark as Liam Walsh netted his first goal for the club since joining from Barry Town United last season.
And the home side added further goals after the break thanks to efforts from two trialists looking to secure a contract for the 2023/24 season.
Bala hosted Chester FC in what was record appearance-maker Kieran Smith's testimonial match.
The Maes Tegid faithful turned out to celebrate and honour the Lakesiders' new captain in a test against his hometown club.
The crowd had to wait until the 88th minute but a goal finally came as one of the five triallists in Colin Caton's matchday squad slid the ball into the bottom corner of the net.
Bala finish their preseason with a home game against Bottle FC while Aberystwyth head to City of Liverpool for their final test. Both matches are scheduled to kickoff at 2.30pm on Saturday.