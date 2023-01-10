Aberystwyth Town have announced the arrival of 26-year-old Liam Walsh from JD Cymru South leaders Barry Town United.
Predominantly a right-back, Walsh goes straight into Anthony Williams' squad as they welcome Penybont tonight.
Formerly of Swindon Town and Wrexham AFC - where he made one National League appearance - Liam's first taste of Welsh football came as a youngster with Prestatyn Town during the 2014/15 season before he joined Carmarthen Town in 2017.
He then moved to Penybont where he was a regular contributor, remaining at the South Wales club until the end of the 2021/22 season.
In his final season, he made 26 appearances as Penybont finished 6th and reached the JD Welsh Cup Final, narrowly losing 3-2 to The New Saints.
Liam moved on to Barry Town United following their relegation to the JD Cymru South, where he has made 12 appearances this season.
He now takes the step back to the JD Cymru Premier and provides quality and experience to the Seasiders' defensive options.
He said: "I’ve played against Aberystwyth on many occasions over the years with Carmarthen and Penybont.
"I certainly know how big of a club it is in Wales. I have great memories of playing at Park Avenue - last year it was host to the Welsh Cup semi-final between Penybont and Bala, where we went through to the final on penalties.
"Taff is very well known and respected throughout the league and I’m really excited to work under him for the rest of the season. I’ve also played with his son Ty at Penybont last season."
He added: "I’m a very versatile player who can cover a number of positions. The fans can expect that I will give 100% every-time we play and I look forward to meeting them off the pitch after the games.
First Team Manager Anthony Williams said: "Liam is a talented lad with plenty of experience in the league who will be a great option for us defensively. He has plenty to offer so I look forward to getting him involved."