BMO Coaching Development Centre will soon be hosting trials for U6-U11 players looking to play in an elite environment.
During the 23/24 season their squads have faced professional clubs including Swansea City and Shrewsbury Town FC as well as playing in competitive tournaments with the best players from South Wales.
Alongside this, they had a structured 32 week training programme designed by owner Bryn McGilligan Oliver who has worked in progressive football for over 10 years.
The 24/25 season is having an upgrade.
Selected players for the 24/25 season will be coached twice a week and have an bolstered fixture programme which now see’s BMO Development Squads play twice a month on average.
This also means the players receive a 64 session programme for the season.
Players also receive personalised kit, tracksuit, and rucksack.
They recommend players attend both trial dates. However, this is not necessary.
A clear pathway has been installed as players who don’t quite make it into the Development squads will be invited to the Skill Centre squads which train once a week on Fridays in Bow Street FC.