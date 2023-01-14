TRIBUTES have been paid to Penrhyncoch FC’s popular chairman Kevin ‘Bones’ Jenkins who passed away this morning.
As a mark of respect today’s the Roosters' match against JD Cymru North league leaders Colwyn Bay was postponed.
Bones was a popular and well respected member of the football community in Aberystwyth, the county of Ceredigion and Wales as a whole.
Originally from Penparcau, as a youngster, he was part of the Aberystwyth Town Youth setup. He coached many of Aber’s youth grade teams as well as the Women's teams for a number of years.
Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney said: “What a wonderful football person who gave the game, club and community so, so much.
“He will be hugely missed and our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone at the club.”
A statement on behalf of Penparcau FC said: “Our football club is devastated on hearing the news that Kev Jenkins, more affectionally known as Bones, has passed away.
“Kev was originally from Penparcau and started playing with his Arky friends for Penybont United in the Sunday league.
“He helped the club to get some grants and was always helpful and always gave great advice, but his heart was always with Penrhyncoch Football Club and he was an inspiration to so many players.
“So many players owe him so much, and he will be sadly missed by so many, as well as the entire footballing community in Central Wales."
Aberystwyth Town put out a statement on their social sites: “This morning, we stand united in grief with our friends at Penrhyncoch FC following the news of the passing of Kevin 'Bones' Jenkins, chairman of the Roosters.
“Bones was a popular and well respected member of the football community in both Aberystwyth, the county of Ceredigion and Wales as a whole.
“As a youngster, he was part of the Aberystwyth Town Youth Setup. As well as this, he coached many youth grade teams as well as the Women's teams for a number of years.
“More importantly, he was a fantastic man who was well loved by all who knew him. A great father to Leigh and Amy, both of whom have strong connections to our football club.”
Aberystwyth Town Women, who are dedicating tomorrow’s Genero Adran Trophy quarter-final against Wrexham to Bones, said: “All at ATWFC are devastated to learn of the death of Kevin 'Bones' Jenkins, our former coach, and of course father to Amy.”
Among hundreds of comments posted in tribute to his contribution to the football community and beyond Emily Thomas said: "A true community hero! Bones absolutely made my childhood in football.
"Never met a more passionate person. My thoughts are with Amy, Debbie and the rest of the family."