In the U15s Final, the intensity of play was apparent from the kick off as this year’s newcomers, Bro Dysynni and Ystwyth Rhinos set out to gain the upper hand. Bro Dysynni were rewarded for a good passage of play when they took the lead after 10 minutes. Rhinos remained composed but found a goal elusive until two minutes before half time. In just three minutes, the game was turned on its head as Rhinos scored two in two minutes going into the break and scoring again after the game resumed to go 3-1 up.