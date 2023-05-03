Aberystwyth Town FC’s Park Avenue played host to two fantastic finals to mark the end of this years’ Aberystwyth Junior League season.
All four teams played with commitment, great temperament and considerable skill demonstrating the huge potential coming through grassroots football in the area.
In the U13s final there was a great tussle between Machynlleth Hurricanes and Ystwyth Bears B. Bears B opened the scoring within three minutes. The goal however spurred the opposition on with Machynlleth levelling within two minutes before going ahead two minutes after that. Machynlleth continued to play well forcing Bears B into a long ball game and went in 2-1 up at half time.
In the second half, Bears B found the net after seven minutes of the restart settling a few nerves. Although both sides had their chances neither could find a winner as the game ended 2-2.
Extra time followed and then penalties. Ystwyth Bears B held their nerve and pulled off a great win courtesy of a 3-1 shoot-out.
In the U15s Final, the intensity of play was apparent from the kick off as this year’s newcomers, Bro Dysynni and Ystwyth Rhinos set out to gain the upper hand. Bro Dysynni were rewarded for a good passage of play when they took the lead after 10 minutes. Rhinos remained composed but found a goal elusive until two minutes before half time. In just three minutes, the game was turned on its head as Rhinos scored two in two minutes going into the break and scoring again after the game resumed to go 3-1 up.
With Bro Dysynni chasing the game, gaps appeared and Rhinos took their chances well eventually building up a 7-1 lead before Bro Dysynni pulled one back to end the game 7-2.
Both games were a joy to watch providing a fitting end to the junior league season, with players showing quality and excellent attitude throughout, so congratulations to all involved.
The junior league was fortunate to have Aberystwyth Town first team players Jonathan Evans and Harri Horwood present to assist with the medals and trophies. It was great to see both after the previous weekend’s heroics that are firmly etched in minds of many junior league players and coaches who were there to witness that 3-2 win against Caernarfon.
At the presentations, it was clearly Llanilar’s year as both Ystwyth Bears B and Ystwyth Rhinos did the league and cup double. In the U13s League, Penrhyn Dynamos were league runners up with Machynlleth Hurricanes third and Penrhyncoch Panthers fourth. In the U15s league, Ystwyth Dragons were runners up, with Bro Dysynni third and Machynlleth Hurricanes fourth.
Dhayne Licerio (Ystwyth Bears B) was named Man of the Match for the U13s Final and Steffan Gillies (Ystwyth Rhinos) for the U15s Final.
Iestyn Jenkins (Tregaron Tigers) was announced as the U13s Player of the Season with Liam Lawrence (Penrhyn Dynamos), Kemsi Igboekwu (Penrhyn Panthers), Jake Austwich (Bro Dysynni) and Dylan Rogers (Ystwyth Bears B) runners up; Gwion Pugh (Tregaron) picked up the U15s Player of the Season Award ahead Jack Jones (Penrhyncoch), Bailey Evans (Bro Dysynni), Steffan Gillies (Ystwyth Rhinos) and Dyfed Childs (Machynlleth).
Finally, thanks were given to Aberystwyth Town FC for hosting the finals; to all the coaches who give up their time week in, week out to coach and run games; to parents for their support; to Mario Sciberras for officiating; and to Jonathan and Harri for their support during the presentations.