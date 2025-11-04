TYWYN Bryncrug secured their third MMP Central Wales League North win in a row with a tense 4-3 win against Montgomery Town who took an early lead through Jack Williams on Saturday.
Iwan Richards equalised on 11 minutes before Owen Davies restored the visitors’ lead on the half hour.
Tywyn were aided by a George Bufton own goal and took the lead for the first time before the break through Nick Williams.
Ethan Rodgers gave them a two-goal cushion on 80 minutes but Williams bagged his brace in stoppage time to set up a nervy finale.
Dolgellau Athletic Reserves fell to a 4-2 defeat at Carno, Aaron Young with Dol’s goals.
Llewelyn Jarman, Iwan Jerman, Sean Wild and Harry Vince-Holt sealed the points for the hosts.
Other results:
Friday, 31 October: Welshpool Town 3 Abermule 0; Berriew 1 Llansantffraid Village 1. Saturday, 1 October: Waterloo Rovers 3 Trewern United 2.
