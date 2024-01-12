Celebrating its sixth edition in 2024 Ultra-Trail Snowdonia (UTS) returns to North Wales in May with incredible opportunities for volunteers to get involved!
UTS is the UK’s answer to the big mountain ultra-marathons found elsewhere in Europe and is now part of the UTMB® World Series.
What makes UTS so unique is its mountainous trails of four distances on offer, ranging from 25km to 100 miles.
All race routes start in Llanberis and provide the ultimate grand-tour of the mountains of Snowdonia Eryri National Park, taking in the most notable peaks and trails of the area.
The team behind Ultra-Trail Snowdonia eager to enlist the help of local residents, sports and social clubs, students, Welsh nationals & outdoor enthusiasts to help deliver this global showpiece event and provide a unique experience for the 3,000 participants.
The event takes place on Friday 10, Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 May 2024. Whether you can join the team for one day, two days or all three, your contribution will be greatly appreciated!
Volunteers will be based at the start and finish outside the National Slate Museum in Llanberis, as well as at aid stations at several key points across Snowdonia.
Volunteers will greet participants and spectators, present medals, oversee the smooth operation of aid stations, and drive event vehicles — to name but a few of the tasks. There is something to suit everyone and no previous experience is necessary.
Volunteering at UTS is a great way to meet like-minded people and have an unforgettable time in Snowdonia while making a valuable contribution to the event & participants. This year’s event will be bigger than ever & UTMB needs your help to make it a success.
As a thank you for offering up your valuable time, Volunteers will receive Event Team Clothing (which is yours to keep) , meals and drinks while on shift plus support with travel expenses and overnight accommodation if you are travelling from afar.
For runners considering Ultra-Trail Snowdonia as a goal for coming years, volunteering will provide you with an up close-and-personal look at what’s involved in conquering these arduous routes as well as Event Credits to be used towards your guaranteed entry to any future event organised by UTMB UK, such as Ultra Trail Snowdonia.