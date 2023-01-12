BOW Street Reserves notched win number 10 in a standout league campaign to underline their superiority at the top of the FAW Reserves Central table.
The only fixture played because of the weather, they took full advantage to seal a comfortable 3-0 win against bottom-of-the-table Rhayader Town and move nine points clear of Llanidloes.
After squandering a number of first half chances, the Magpies took only a minute to take the lead after the break through James Davies.
Substitute Shaun Wyn Jones made an immediate impact with his side’s second moments after replacing Jac Williams on 66 minutes.
And he made it a brace for himself with 10 minutes remaining to put the game to bed