Unbeaten Gwynedd boys win big in Holland after travel troubles

GWYNEDD Schools Under 15s side performed superbly to win a football tournament in Holland, against all odds.

After heroic efforts to get to Rotterdam due to travelling issues, the young lads drew their first game 0-0 then won all their other six games to win the Dutch Youth Soccer Tournament.

After arriving at the airport at 3am for their flight to Amsterdam they discovered it was cancelled and with no-one there to offer advice they were eventually told they would have to call at 7am.

Everyone thought that was the end of their dream of winning the tournament and that they would have to head back home but after a further wait they were told that there was a ferry going from Newcastle.

So, the party made their way in five black cabs to Newcastle for the 16-hour voyage.

They arrived the following morning and went straight to the tournament where they had three games that day which, credit to them, ended in a draw and two wins.