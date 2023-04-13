The 2022/23 Welsh Blood Service League Cup Northern final between Colwyn Bay and Porthmadog will be played at Maes Tegid, home of JD Cymru Premier side Bala Town.
The fixture, originally set to be hosted at The Oval in Caernarfon, maintains the previously announced kick-off time of 2:30pm on Saturday 22 April.
Tickets continue to be available to buy in advance from the respective clubs, while they can also be purchased on the gate at Maes Tegid, priced at £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.
The winner of the game will face Barry Town United in the Welsh Blood Service League Cup National final.