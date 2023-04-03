The final of the Welsh Blood Service League Cup (Northern Region) between Colwyn Bay and Porthmadog will be held at The Oval, home of Caernarfon Town FC, on Saturday 22 April.
The kick-off time is TBC.
All tickets will be on the gate sales only, priced at £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.
JD Cymru North leaders Colwyn Bay have won 26 of their 28 league matches this season and continue to battle for the title.
Meanwhile, Porthmadog sit 10th in the JD Cymru North and have recently secured survival in their first campaign back in tier two.