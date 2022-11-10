VIDEO: Gareth Bale’s iconic celebration caught on mural
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
Saturday 12th November 2022 11:45 am
Look who’s popped into town before heading off to Qatar for the World Cup.
This stunning mural of Cymru captain Gareth Bale was put together by Cofi youngsters with the help of a graffiti artist, support worker and community police officers in support of Cymru’s historic campaign.
The artwork in Caernarfon depicting Bale and his trademark celebration was created with the help of police community support officer Julie Broadhead and Gwynedd Council youth worker Barry Williams.
Assisted by graffiti artist Andy Birch and other PCSOs, they aided around 20 youngsters to create the mural at the top of Pool Street.
To leave a comment you need to create an account.