BOW Street Reserves strengthened their hand at the top of the FAW Reserves Central League table with a slender win against local rivals Penrhyncoch Reserves.
There was little to choose between the two teams on Sunday with defences on top but the decisive moment came five minutes before the break when the hosts were awarded a penalty and Iolo ap Dafydd fired past Roosters keeper Dylan Jenkins.
In the other match played, Dolgellau Reserves joined Llanidloes Reserves in second place on 19 points, nine behind the Magpies, with a comfortable 4-1 victory against visitors Llandrindod Wells Reserves, their fourth win on the bounce.
They started strongly and were 3-0 ahead inside 25 minutes thanks to Tom Lloyd (2) and Darrell Johns.
Llan pulled one back through Daniel Hall’s penalty on the stroke of half time but the home side, who had missed a couple of good chances to extend their lead, made sure of the points when Thomas Redgrift made it 4-1 with 10 minutes to go.
Pics and video: Bev Hemmings